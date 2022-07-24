Report: Colts Pro Bowl CB Kenny Moore II will report to training camp

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II will report to training camp—along with other team veterans on Tuesday:

Kenny Moore II is planning to report to training camp this week, according to a source.



Colts veterans report Tuesday. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 24, 2022

Moore was previously noncommittal for training camp, as he initially ‘held out’ during OTAs in the hopes of renegotiating his current contract (which has cap hits of $6.75M in 2022 and $7.55M for 2023) for greater pay.

The 26 year old cornerback finished with 102 tackles (82 solo), 6 tackles for loss, a sack, 4 interceptions, 13 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 17 games (16 starts) in 2021.

He is coming off his first career Pro Bowl appearance and was recently ranked PFF’s top slot cornerback ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Right now, it appears that the Colts are not willing to entertain contract re-negotiations with their salary cap situation relatively set for 2022. However, the situation remains entirely fluid.