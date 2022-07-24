Colts Make a Number of Roster moves on PUP and Active/NFI List Ahead of Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts announced a number of roster moves on Sunday, as the team placed linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod, and wide receiver Michael Strachan on preseason or ‘active’ PUP.

The team also placed rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II on the active/non-football injury list.

Regarding Leonard, the 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker is still recovering from recent offseason back surgery, which will hopefully also correct a lingering ankle injury he’s been limited by.

Lewis, a key rotational defensive lineman for the Colts, is rehabilitating from a season-ending patellar tendon injury he suffered last season.

Meanwhile, Strachan has an undisclosed injury, and McLeod appears to have his own injury that’s keeping him out of initial training camp action. McLeod’s absence could be another boost for rookie Nick Cross’s starter’s status on the other side of safety Julian Blackmon (with Khari Willis’ recent offseason retirement).

Right now, it’s unclear what particular injury Johnson sustained.

It’s worth noting that preseason or ‘active’ PUP is for players who are hurt and cannot immediately participate in training camp, but can be activated at any time. Once they practice, they are no longer eligible to be placed back onto preseason or active PUP.

If a player is still on active PUP at the end of preseason, they are then eligible to be placed on regular season PUP, where they’re required to miss at least four regular season games.