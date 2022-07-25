Colts Work Out a Quartet of Wide Receivers Before Training Camp

According to PFN365’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out a quartet of wide receivers on Monday ahead of training camp: Isaiah Ford, John Hurst, Ishmael Hyman, and Tyson Morris.

Isaiah Ford: At 6’2”, 201 pounds, Ford was originally a 2017 7th round pick of the Miami Dolphins, and he has also played for the New England Patriots (2020) and again for the Dolphins (2020-21). He has 63 receptions for 681 receiving yards (10.8 ypr. avg.) and 2 touchdown receptions during 32 career games (3 starts).

John Hurst: At 6’2”, 190 pounds, Hurst was initially signed as an undrafted free agent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), and he’s also served as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers (2020-21) and Buccaneers (2021) practice squads respectively. He was First-Team All-GSC for West Georgia in 2019.

Ishmael Hyman: At 6’0”, 196 pounds, Hyman has been a member of the AAF’s Orlando Apollos (2019), Cleveland Browns (2019), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019), as well as the Carolina Panthers (2020-21) practice squad and Michigan Panthers of the USFL (2022). He has 2 career receptions for 34 receiving yards during 2 games (1 start) in the NFL—all with the Buccaneers during the 2019 season.

Tyson Morris: The 6’1”, 205 pound wideout out of Arkansas (2021) had 48 career receptions for 589 receiving yards (12.3 ypr. avg.) and 5 touchdown receptions during his 4-year collegiate career with the Razorbacks.

It’s worth noting that fellow wideout Mike Strachan (undisclosed injury) was recently placed on preseason or ‘active’ PUP, so perhaps the Colts are kicking the tires on additional wide receiver depth for training camp.