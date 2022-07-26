The Coltist Episode 30

Here we are on the eve of the start of training camp sliding in at the last second with a season-opening podcast. It’s an odd coming to you all excited about how quiet an offseason the Colts had. There’s nothing like having all the pieces for a great team, adding in key areas in both free agency and the draft to have it all come together for a little love and tenderness — I mean... training camp without a bunch of negative stuff like a ton of injuries and contract holdouts.

Here’s to five years with Stampede Blue! This year you’ll see a post game wrap video after each game, a weekly podcast, a gambling article and this year I want to do more video along with my DFS/Fantasy Football work. - Jared

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!