Colts Podcast: What we’ll be watching as training camp begins

The long NFL off-season is finally coming to a close. With Colts training camp officially opening on Wednesday July 27th, we’re excited to talk about tangible, real topics on the podcast.

We’ve talked about the biggest questions for the offense and defense, but we consolidate these into our top list of things we want to see in Colts camp this year. Chris Blystone joins me to go through our biggest questions and concerns for the 2022 season. For as good as the Colts look on paper, there are still a lot of questions, but several are at the forefront, including:

The new look of the safety room and why it’s a big, big concern going into camp

New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and whether or not he’s a change to be concerned about

Matt Ryan, Frank Reich and why this is one of the relationships that must come together the quickest for the Colts to succeed in 2022

Why Nyheim Hines could be a much bigger factor for the offense this year

Uncertainty at left tackle and whether or not a rookie will be the starter there

So much more

