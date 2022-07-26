Colts Sign WRs Isaiah Ford, John Hurst; Waive WR Kekoa Crawford, DT Caeveon Patton

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced a handful of roster moves, as the team signed wide receivers Isaiah Ford and John Hurst and waived wideout Kekoa Crawford and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton as training camp almost kicks off.

The Colts had just worked out both Ford and Hurst on Monday, and the pair apparently impressed enough to earn a training camp roster spot:

Isaiah Ford: At 6’2”, 201 pounds, Ford was originally a 2017 7th round pick of the Miami Dolphins, and he has also played for the New England Patriots (2020) and again for the Dolphins (2020-21). He has 63 receptions for 681 receiving yards (10.8 ypr. avg.) and 2 touchdown receptions during 32 career games (3 starts). John Hurst: At 6’2”, 190 pounds, Hurst was initially signed as an undrafted free agent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), and he’s also served as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers (2020-21) and Buccaneers (2021) practice squads respectively. He was First-Team All-GSC for West Georgia in 2019.

It’s worth noting that 2nd-year wideout Mike Strachan is dealing with a surgically repaired knee and is currently on preseason or ‘active’ PUP (*likely to return by training camp’s end), so there’s an immediate need for additional wideout depth at least for camp purposes.

Per general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have not engaged veteran free agent wideout Julio Jones’ representation on contract talks, but remain ‘in the mix’ for longtime franchise great T.Y. Hilton—should the future need arise.