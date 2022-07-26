 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Call Him Shaquille: Darius Leonard Would Like to Be Called by Middle Name; No Exact Timetable on Return

There’s been a few updates on the Colts 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker headed into training camp.

By Luke Schultheis
Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts 4x NFL All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard spoke Tuesday at Training Camp’s eve that he would like to now be called by his middle name ‘Shaquille’—as was previously customary before entering the league in 2018, instead of his first name Darius (via The Herald Bulletin’s George Bremer):

Such a switch will take some time in getting used to for Colts fans and the media alike, but it’s a credit to Leonard that he was comfortable finally speaking up and setting the record straight on his name preference.

Coming off offseason back surgery (specifically to repair two discs in his back), Leonard also noted that while he’s felt immediate relief (including in his leg/ankle) and is progressing well in his recovery, he’s not putting an exact timetable on his return at this time:

Leonard is currently on preseason or ‘active’ PUP, but the team’s initial expectation was that he would be ready by the Colts regular season opener (Sunday, September 11th against the Houston Texans).

However, the situation obviously still remains fluid in regards to his exact return to the football field.

