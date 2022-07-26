 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts Injury Update: Safety Rodney McLeod recovering from knee procedure; Others still on the mend

The Colts provided some updates on a handful of injured players—with largely encouraging news.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: JUN 08 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to their general manager Chris Ballard, the Indianapolis Colts have a number of players—particularly those already placed on preseason PUP, who are still recovering from various injuries but making progress (via 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen):

It’s worth noting that rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson had some recent back spasms, and it shouldn’t be long until he returns to the football field for training camp.

Obviously, Shaquille Leonard’s the biggest name on the list (with an O’Neal like basketball presence for the Colts defense)—as he’s one player they cannot particularly replace because he cannot be replicated, no matter the high quality of their depth. His status will be critical for the Colts defense as the unit’s undisputed top playmaker and best player.

However, it appears that the remaining PUP players appear poised for a return at least at some point before training camp ends—some much sooner than others.

