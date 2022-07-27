Colts’ Left Guard Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 11 in PFF’s Top 50 Players

Pro Football Focus recently released their list of the NFL’s ‘50 best players,’ and several Colts have made the list.

Colts’ left guard Quenton Nelson ranks at No. 11, just outside the top ten and right below Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (No. 10) and Dallas Cowboys right guard Zack Martin (No. 9):

“Nelson has as much talent as any offensive lineman in the game, but we didn’t see a fully healthy version of him in 2021. At his best, he is a unique force in the running game and a very high-level pass blocker, but he needs to bounce back in 2022 now that he is back to full health.”

Additionally, Nelson is the highest-ranked Colts player on PFF’s list, with running back Jonathan Taylor coming in at No. 21 and linebacker Shaq (“Darius”) Leonard ranking 43rd.

Nelson battled a lingering ankle injury last season and, as a result, missed four total games in 2021, marking the first time the All-Pro guard has missed any in-game action in his career.

Despite missing four games last season and posting the lowest PFF grade of his career at 69.1, Nelson allowed just one sack and managed to earn his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

A cornerstone player for Indianapolis, Nelson is widely considered the best at his respective position. Although he had a down year by his standards, the Colts will eventually give their perennial Pro Bowler a well-deserved, long-term contract extension that will likely make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.