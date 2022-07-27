Colts Remove Defensive End Tyquan Lewis, Safety Rodney McLeod from Active/PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has removed defensive end Tyquan Lewis and safety Rodney McLeod from the active/PUP list.

McLeod, 32, was a veteran free agent signing by the Colts earlier this offseason and had been recovering from an offseason knee procedure—but has been cleared to return.

He figures to compete with rookie Nick Cross for the starting safety spot alongside Julian Blackmon—and should see ample playing time in nickel packages situationally regardless.

Meanwhile, Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury during Week 8 of last season in what had become a bit of a breakout campaign for the former 2018 second round pick.

If fully recovered, he figures to at least be a key rotational defensive lineman for the Colts—given his versatility and with some pass rush ability both inside and out.

Colts teammates Darius Leonard (back) and Mike Strachan (knee) remain on PUP and figure to at least be out of commission until near training camp’s end.

The Colts officially kick off training camp at 12:00 PM EST today at Westfield Grand Park. Due to the weather, the practice will be held indoors and limited to the first 750 fans.