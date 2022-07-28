Report: Colts Remove DT Eric Johnson II From Active/NFI List

The Indianapolis Colts have removed rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II from the Active/NFI list, the team announced Thursday.

A fifth-round pick by the Colts, Johnson, formerly of Missouri State, is returning from a back injury and will now be able to participate in his first training camp practice with the team.

On Wednesday, Colts GM Chris Ballard mentioned the interior defensive line as one of the position groups he’d be keeping an eye on in camp.

We know how much Ballard values having quality depth behind starters Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, and now Johnson will get his chance to compete for a rotational spot.