Thomison’s Training Camp Takeaways: QB Matt Ryan, Rookies Stand Out on Days 1 and 2

The Indianapolis Colts are two days into training camp at Grand Park and fans have already gotten a closer look into what the new offseason additions could bring to the team in 2022.

In this “mini-series” called ‘Thomison’s Training Camp Takeaways,’ I’ll be taking a deep dive into the moments and players which stood out most on each day of camp. Let’s take a closer look at days one and two.

QB, Matt Ryan:

Let’s start with the Colts’ new signal caller in quarterback Matt Ryan, who’s stood out most during the last two practices. The veteran has been efficient, decisive and on-target in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s. Ryan was 7/8 passing on day one in 11-on-11s and went 8/9 in the same drill during Thursday’s practice.

Ryan has the offense moving at a notably quick pace, so much so that the Colts have ended practice ten minutes early each day.

Only two practices in, and the team is starting to notice a significant difference in the rhythm of the offense.

“We had the same number of plays, like we’ve had in the past, but we’ve finished 10 minutes earlier both days,” Reich said, via the IndyStar. “That’s because the quarterback is pushing the tempo.”

Ryan’s quick-rhythm passing and elite ball placement is a game changer for the Colts’ offense.

SS, Nick Cross:

Among the other notable standouts was rookie safety Nick Cross, a third-round pick from Maryland. Cross, who caught the attention of many around the team during rookie mini-camp, had an impressive diving interception of Ryan on day one.

Cross will likely compete with veteran Rodney McLeod Jr. for the team’s starting strong safety role, and so far the rookie’s ranginess, athleticism and ball skills have been on full display for fans and the team to see.

TE, Jelani Woods:

Woods is the third player that’s stood out through the first couple of practices. Standing at 6’7”, Woods, a second-round pick, made his presence known on day two when he snagged a pass up the seam from backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Yes, Woods is a rookie, and it may take him some time to get acclimated to the NFL. But his big-play ability and freak athleticism have stood out, and it’s something the Colts’ offense could use to their advantage this season.