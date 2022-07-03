Colts’ Linebacking Unit Ranked Second in NFL by PFF Ahead of 2022 Season

The Indianapolis Colts linebacking group has been ranked second-best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Only the San Francisco 49ers, highlighted by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, rank ahead of Indianapolis:

“While Bobby Okereke’s grade has fluctuated over the years, Darius Leonard — the star of the Colts’ defense — has been rock solid since exploding onto the scene as a rookie. He has yet to post a sub-70.0 grade, with three out of his four years coming in above 78.0. Okereke is a solid stand-in next to Leonard. He put forth a monster rookie season in 2019 but hasn’t quite attained the same highs in subsequent seasons.”

Darius Leonard is amongst the league’s best at his position and had a career-high eight forced fumbles despite dealing with a lingering ankle injury throughout the 2021 season. Leonard also managed to record 122 tackles, four tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in 16 starts last season.

Bobby Okereke is on the rise to stardom as the former third-round pick enjoyed the best season of his young career in 2021. Okereke led the Colts in tackles with 132 while recording one sack, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a career-high two interceptions in 17 starts.

While Leonard and Okereke perhaps make up one of the NFL’s best young linebacker duos in the league, they’ll have to continue their high level of play to remain amongst the top.

Being ranked the second-best linebacking unit in the NFL is certainly high praise and raises expectations for Indianapolis’ group going into next season.