Colts Podcast: Early returns from 2022 training camp

We’re finally into the true beginning of the 2022 season with training camp having started on Wednesday July 27th. Indianapolis has a lot of questions going into this season. Not only has the roster changed in several key spots, the addition of Gus Bradley at defensive coordinator means the tone and tenor of the defense may change as well.

So, what do the early returns say about this 2022 version of the team? We cover those early impressions and more on our latest podcast. Topics include:

Quick notes, including PFF putting Quenton Nelson at #11 on their top 50 players list

Football Outsiders being in on the Colts winning the AFC South this year

Matt Ryan and the faster pace of practice and why that matters

The early returns for rookies Nick Cross, Jelani Woods and Alec Pierce

Drops, drops and more drops

Injury updates

