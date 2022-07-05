PFF Ranks Colts’ Receiving Corps 25th Ahead of 2022 Season

The Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiving corps has been ranked 25th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus ahead of the 2022 season.

“Michael Pittman Jr. quietly had a very impressive second season out of USC for the Colts in 2021, improving his PFF receiving grade from 62.3 as a rookie to 79.9 last year. He’s an impressive route-runner, especially for his size, and excelled in contested-catch situations (18 of 28) last year. Matt Ryan’s effectiveness throwing between the numbers and targeting the intermediate range should only help Pittman next season.” “The rest of Indianapolis’ receiving corps has a lot of question marks. Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce should help stretch the field, and the Colts are hoping to finally get a healthy season out of Parris Campbell. It projects to be a physically imposing group, if nothing else.”

Additionally, PFF ranked each wide receiver unit into tiers, and Indianapolis’ unit falls under the tier of “Could be a strength or a weakness.”

When looking at the Colts’ roster, their receiving corps stands out as one of the NFL’s youngest and most inexperienced, which is likely why PFF has them ranked so low.

Michael Pittman Jr., fresh off his best season as a pro, has emerged as the team’s No. 1 wideout going forward, but the rest of the unit brings some uncertainty.

Parris Campbell, when healthy, has shown flashes of what he can bring to Indy’s offense. But the former second-round pick has just 15 career starts since being drafted in 2019.

Ashton Dulin produced 173 receiving yards and two touchdowns in limited action last season, and Alec Pierce, the team’s second-round pick this year, is a rookie who has yet to play a snap in the NFL.

Adding a veteran to the mix hasn’t been ruled out completely, and it may be in the Colts’ best interest to bring in a receiver with more experience under their belt.

With these things in mind, the Colts, at least for now, appear to be content with their current wideout room.