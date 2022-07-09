Colts Podcast: Early stat predictions for the Indianapolis offense

On this week’s podcast, we fill the dead point of the season with an insanely early prediction for how this Colts offense will perform in 2022. We take a look at the stats for guys like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. in 2021 to determine what this year may look like under new QB Matt Ryan.

Some of the topics discussed:

Why Jonathan Taylor’s rushing stats won’t hit the same levels in 2022 and why that’s ok

Which player(s) may see the biggest step forward with a new QB in town

Whether or not this is the year Parris Campbell takes a big leap forward

Rookie WR Alec Pierce and why he could buck the normal trend of young wide receivers struggling in year one

What all of this will mean for Matt Ryan and his first year in Indy

