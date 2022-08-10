 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts’ Quick Hits from Wednesday’s Training Camp—as the Defense Earns the ‘W’ Again

The Colts defense continues to win the daily training camp battles—as the offense must clean some things up.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up a mid-week practice on Wednesday, and once again, it was the defense who won the matchup against their offensive counterparts.

But let’s get cracking here, Colts fans:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Another ‘W’ for the Defense on Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Rougher Day for Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Parris Campbell Comes Back from Injury

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ty’son Williams Breaks a Big Run with the Second-Team

NFL: JUL 27 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

R.J. McIntosh Making a Name for Himself in Camp

NFL: JUN 08 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some Colts Back from Injuries Including Jason Spriggs

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Sprints!

