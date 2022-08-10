Colts’ Quick Hits from Wednesday’s Training Camp—as the Defense Earns the ‘W’ Again

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up a mid-week practice on Wednesday, and once again, it was the defense who won the matchup against their offensive counterparts.
But let’s get cracking here, Colts fans:
Another ‘W’ for the Defense on Wednesday
Defense won another practice. They’ve gotten the better of the offense every day in pads.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2022
Rougher Day for Matt Ryan
Toughest day of camp so far for Matt Ryan. Lots of work from his own 1. He finishes 7-12 with an INT. Bobby Okereke with pick off a tipped pass from RJ McIntosh. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
Tough start for Matt Ryan. 4-8 in first team drill. Ball placement not the greatest thus far. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
Parris Campbell Comes Back from Injury
Parris Campbell now delivers the first highlight of the day. Nice route and sideline grab in 7-on-7. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
Parris Campbell, who sat out a bit Monday with hamstring tightness, all good today and running with the 1st team offense.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2022
Ty’son Williams Breaks a Big Run with the Second-Team
Ty’Son Williams breaks a big run with the second team from his own 1-yard line. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022
R.J. McIntosh Making a Name for Himself in Camp
Okereke picks Ryan on a ball batted by RJ McIntosh.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022
McIntosh is having a great camp. Playing behind Buckner mostly, a consistent, disruptive presence
Some Colts Back from Injuries Including Jason Spriggs
Long list of Colts back in action today after missing some days: Curtis Brooks, Armani Watts, D’Vonte Price, Will Redmond, Byron Cowart.— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022
Chris Williams is no longer wearing a boot.
D. Harris, D. Kelly, Rhyne out of action
Spriggs is back today— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022
Sprints!
Entire Colts team running sprints after practice— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022
