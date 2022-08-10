Colts’ Quick Hits from Wednesday’s Training Camp—as the Defense Earns the ‘W’ Again

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up a mid-week practice on Wednesday, and once again, it was the defense who won the matchup against their offensive counterparts.

But let’s get cracking here, Colts fans:

Another ‘W’ for the Defense on Wednesday

Defense won another practice. They’ve gotten the better of the offense every day in pads. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2022

Rougher Day for Matt Ryan

Toughest day of camp so far for Matt Ryan. Lots of work from his own 1. He finishes 7-12 with an INT. Bobby Okereke with pick off a tipped pass from RJ McIntosh. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Tough start for Matt Ryan. 4-8 in first team drill. Ball placement not the greatest thus far. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Parris Campbell Comes Back from Injury

Parris Campbell now delivers the first highlight of the day. Nice route and sideline grab in 7-on-7. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

Parris Campbell, who sat out a bit Monday with hamstring tightness, all good today and running with the 1st team offense. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 10, 2022

Ty’son Williams Breaks a Big Run with the Second-Team

Ty’Son Williams breaks a big run with the second team from his own 1-yard line. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 10, 2022

R.J. McIntosh Making a Name for Himself in Camp

Okereke picks Ryan on a ball batted by RJ McIntosh.



McIntosh is having a great camp. Playing behind Buckner mostly, a consistent, disruptive presence — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022

Some Colts Back from Injuries Including Jason Spriggs

Long list of Colts back in action today after missing some days: Curtis Brooks, Armani Watts, D’Vonte Price, Will Redmond, Byron Cowart.



Chris Williams is no longer wearing a boot.



D. Harris, D. Kelly, Rhyne out of action — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022

Spriggs is back today — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 10, 2022

Sprints!