Colts’ Quick Hits from Thursday’s Training Camp Practice: Rookie TE Drew Ogletree Shines Again

By Luke Schultheis
The Indianapolis Colts had training camp practice on Thursday afternoon—with no full pads, so let’s take a quick look at some of the ‘quick hits’:

Rookie Tight End Drew Ogletree Continuing to Ascend

Colts Kicking Competition is Neck-and-Neck

UDFA JoJo Domann Cementing his 53-man Roster Spot

Steady, But Unspectacular Performance from Matt Ryan

Parris Making his Presence Felt, Returning to the Field

