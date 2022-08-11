Colts’ Quick Hits from Thursday’s Training Camp Practice: Rookie TE Drew Ogletree Shines Again

The Indianapolis Colts had training camp practice on Thursday afternoon—with no full pads, so let’s take a quick look at some of the ‘quick hits’:
Rookie Tight End Drew Ogletree Continuing to Ascend
Another strong start to practice from Drew Ogletree. The rookie sixth-round pick is forcing his way into the tight end rotation.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 11, 2022
Two notable early catches in 7 on 7 for TE Drew Ogletree at Colts camp. Makes a midair adjustment on a flag route from Matt Ryan, then makes a one-handed catch, off a tipped pass from Foles, on a drag route across the middle.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 11, 2022
Drew Ogletree again dazzling in 7-on-7.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 11, 2022
Shaquille Leonard offers him a high-dive after Ogletree makes two very impressive catches.
Ogletree again. This time it’s a one-handed grab over the middle from Nick Foles to beat LB EJ Speed. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022
Colts Kicking Competition is Neck-and-Neck
No full pads for the #Colts today after going 3 straight practices in full pads.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 11, 2022
Third kicking session:
-Hot Rod good from 28, 33, 40, 47, 56
-Jake Verity good from all but 56 (wide right)
Kickers start practice again. Rodrigo Blankenship goes 5-for-5. Jake Verity is 4-for-5. Blankenship hit from 56, Verity missed wide right. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022
Both kickers now 13-of-15 in public practices. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022
UDFA JoJo Domann Cementing his 53-man Roster Spot
JoJo Domann intercepts Nick Foles in 7-on-7. Pass intended for Jelani Woods. Big camp continues for the undrafted LB. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022
Steady, But Unspectacular Performance from Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan goes 10-of-17 without a TD or INT. Michael Pittman Jr. again leads the way with three completions.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022
Ryan now 89-of-129 with 7 TDs and 3 INT through 10 practices.#Colts
Matt Ryan 4-7 in the first two team periods. Good PBU by Isaiah Rodgers against Mo Alie-Cox. Zaire Franklin also tipped a pass intended for Michael Pittman Jr.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 11, 2022
Two long completions to Parris Campbell. #Colts
Parris Making his Presence Felt, Returning to the Field
Parris Campbell is back to making some nifty catches in traffic. This receiving corps could use it.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 11, 2022
Loading comments...