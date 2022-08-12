Thomison’s Training Camp Takeaways: WR Parris Campbell, TE Drew Ogletree Among Standouts on Day 10

The Indianapolis Colts held their 10th training camp practice Thursday. Although the team wasn’t in pads, several players stood out on both sides of the ball.

WR, Parris Campbell

Coming off a hamstring injury, wide receiver Parris Campbell was very impressive and caught the attention of many during Thursday’s practice, catching several passes for solid yardage.

The Colts’ offense has had its fair share of struggles and miscues over the last few practices, but the return of Campbell made a big difference.

Campbell’s had a really strong camp thus far and will look to build on his impressive practices, as he’s expected to get some playing time in Indianapolis’ preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, according to head coach Frank Reich.

TE, Drew Ogletree

Rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has been one of the Colts’ most impressive players since Day 1 of camp. The sixth-round pick, when given the opportunity, has made several impressive plays, including multiple one-handed catches.

Given his production and playmaking, which has been on full display throughout camp, Ogletree could very well have a solid role within Indianapolis’ offense in Year 1.

Ogletree looks like a rising star for the Colts, and he’s continuing to make his presence known throughout each practice.

K, Rodrigo Blankenship

Rodrigo Blankenship performed well during his kicking session on Thursday, hitting all five of his field goal attempts, including a 56-yarder.

With his impressive kicking performance, Blankenship may currently have the upper hand in the competition between he and Jake Verity.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out moving forward, as both Blankenship and Verity will get reps during Indy’s game against the Bills, according to head coach Frank Reich.