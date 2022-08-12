Colts Release Veteran OL Jason Spriggs

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday that the team has released veteran offensive lineman Jason Spriggs, who had been signed earlier this offseason as a free agent.

The former 2016 second round pick of the Green Bay Packers and Indiana University standout (as an Elkhart, Indiana native) has appeared in 59 career games (10 starts) over his 5-year pro career—including other stops with the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

The 28 year old offensive tackle had recently returned from an injury at training camp, and it looks like the Colts are electing to go with some younger backups along the line instead.

It’s not all that surprising, but it’s at least a little because a few weeks ago when starting center Ryan Kelly was banged up and forced to temporarily leave training camp practice, it was Spriggs who was briefly inserted at starting right guard—while Danny Pinter slid over to center with the first-team offense.

Still, one has to think that maybe his level of play was at least comparable to some of the younger players, and the Colts elected to go with the cheaper o-linemen with upside.