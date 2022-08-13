All Colts Starters Expected to Play in Preseason Opener, Except for Jonathan Taylor

According to Colts.com’s Larra Overton, all Indianapolis Colts starters are expected to play in the team’s Saturday preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills except for All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, per head coach Frank Reich:

Reich initially revealed earlier this week that veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan and at least some other Colts starters could play roughly the entire first quarter. However, it now looks like each of Indy’s first-team units will feature their starters, for at least limited action, without Taylor of course offensively.

While Ryan and the Colts passing game may benefit from a few extra reps, there’s no real reason to have Taylor play in preseason right now. It not only puts unnecessary mileage on his tires, but it runs the risk of him getting hurt—playing a very physical position in football.

It should be a good opportunity for some of the Colts younger players and rookies to acquire meaningful reps in live game day action—with a chance for those fringe 53-man roster players to showcase their talents to not only the Colts, but other teams (if necessary).