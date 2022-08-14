Colts Podcast: How did the team look in their game against the Bills?

The 2022 NFL regular season is rapidly approaching and nothing sets off the countdown timer quite like the first game of the preseason. That feeling of elation at seeing your team on the field only for it to fade after 5 minutes into an even stronger anticipation for the real thing is felt league wide.

Even still, it was the first opportunity for fans of the Colts to see their new offense face off against a real team. The first opportunity to see this retooled defense under a new coordinator. How did it look? We discuss all of it on our latest podcast.

Topics include:

The underwhelming performance of the offense and why it is still way too early to draw any conclusions or panic

Matt Ryan meeting expectations and not much else

The wide receivers and why there is still a lot of work to be done

The promise of these young and dynamic tight ends

The very good start for this defense and the insane 5 turnovers they registered in the game

So much more

