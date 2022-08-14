Colts CB Kenny Moore II Debuts in the ‘NFL Top 100’—Coming in at 82nd Overall

The NFL Top 100 is releasing its top players #100-51 on Sunday evening, and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II made his debut on the widely anticipated annual ranking—that is voted on solely by the league’s players:

Not only did Moore make his first NFL Top 100, but he’s coming off his first career Pro Bowl nod—fresh off a season in which he recorded 102 tackles (82 solo), 6 tackles for loss, a sack, 4 interceptions, 13 passes defensed, and a forced fumble during 17 games (16 starts).

Earlier this offseason, Moore was named PFF’s ‘Top Slot Cornerback’ ahead of the 2022 campaign, and Los Angeles Rams’ All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp named the Colts’ cornerstone as one of the toughest defensive backs he went up against this past season.

Moore shouldn’t be the only Colts star to appear on the NFL Top 100, as Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, and DeForest Buckner should all appear on this list—or at least one would reasonably think.

The remaining release schedule is as follows:

No. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 PM ET No. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11:00 PM ET No. 20-1: Sunday, August 28 at 8:00 PM ET

While Moore is still hoping the Colts renegotiate his contract, he did show up for Colts training camp (*and played in the preseason opener), and the team would assuredly like to keep him in Horseshoe Blue for the foreseeable future—even if it’s something they’ll have to address next offseason instead, with their cap situation already set for 2022.

With his sticky coverage in the slot, sure tackling, and ability to blitz, Moore is a versatile standout in the Colts secondary—and one of the team’s leaders in the locker room.

This ranking was very well deserved and was a bit of a long time coming—given that Moore has maintained this high level of play for at least a few seasons now. However, he’s finally starting to become a national household name.