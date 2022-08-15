Colts 2022 Breakout Candidates

The Indianapolis Colts took a step back to an unusual level of form with their play last year while managing to miss out on the playoffs. However, there were still some showings of spectacular play from breakout players such as Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr, Kenny Moore II, and Bobby Okereke. This year there should see similar growth, development, and spectacular play, which will lead to potential breakout seasons for up and coming stars. Here are four players who could break out in the 2022 season:

WR Parris Campbell

One word sticks out when you look at Parris Campbell’s NFL career to date: Injuries. Campbell has been hit with the injury bug in each of his three years in the league, and has only managed to participate in 15 games out 49 so far in his career. Campbell has shown the flashes of talent that the Colts saw when they drafted him in the second round out of Ohio State in 2018. He has less than 400 career receiving yards and just two touchdowns to his name, to date. Campbell has a fresh year in 2022 with a clean bill of health and a new quarterback leading the offense. He should be able to add the big play making spark the offense lacked from the wide receivers in 2021. Expect him to break out and show off his big potential in 2022, if he can finally stay healthy, that is.

DE Kwity Paye

Paye is going into his second year after a strong end to his rookie season. He started off his rookie season steady, but it wasn’t until mid-season when you could see the game had started to finally slow down for him. Paye ended his rookie year with 4 sacks, 10 QB hits, and 3 tackles for a loss in 15 games. His sophomore year is set up perfectly to have a breakout year. Paye will have the way the league plays firmly under his belt, a clean bill of health, and a defensive scheme more suited to attacking the opposing quarterback. The addition of Gus Bradley as the new defensive coordinator will open up Paye’s chances of attacking pass rushing situations a lot more, which will be a huge positive for Paye, who was a monster pass rusher and all around athlete in college.

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Rodgers was a sixth round pick brought into the team in 2020, mainly due to his returning ability on special teams and potential depth at the cornerback position. Rodgers put together a solid sophomore season in which he was thrust into spot starting at corner due to injuries. Rodgers finished the year with 49 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 7 passes defended. Rodgers now has the opportunity to start for the Colts at the other boundary corner position opposite Stephon Gilmore, and with two years under his belt he has the perfect opportunity to breakout and become a mainstay on the Colts defense.

TE Kylen Granson

Kylen was the first tight end GM Chris Ballard had drafted in his tenure in Indianapolis. He was drafted due to his receiving ability and to fit in the team’s offense as the F tight end. Granson, however, didn’t have an immediate impact in his rookie year, only managing 106 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Looking towards his sophomore year, Granson should have a bigger impact and a potential breakout year due to more familiarity in the offense and more opportunity with Jack Doyle retiring. Granson should be a good target for Matt Ryan and the Colts’ passing offense in 2022.