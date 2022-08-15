Colts Remove WR Mike Strachan from PUP List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has removed 2nd-year wideout Mike Strachan from the PUP list—after a knee injury that had so far kept him out of training camp practices and the recent preseason opener.

The former 2021 7th round pick of the Colts had offseason knee surgery, and after undergoing rehab, it appears he’s ready to return to the football field.

The 6’5”, 225 pound wideout out of Charleston flashed during last year’s training camp, but is still developing as a young wideout—as he finished with just 2 receptions for 26 receiving yards during 6 games this past season.

The Colts’ wide receiver corps is currently crowded. Michael Pittman Jr, Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell, and Ashton Dulin are locks to make the final 53-man roster—which leaves Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris, and Dezmon Patmon competing among others, including Strachan now, for the remaining final spot(s).

At his sheer stature, Strachan has a unique size-speed combination that can’t be taught if he can consistently put it together on the football field. He could be a key addition to the Colts wide receiver room—if fully healthy now, and with some ‘sophomore year’ improvement.