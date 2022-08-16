Colts Announce First Round of Roster Cuts

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their first round of roster cuts. Teams had until 4pm New York time to reduce roster size to 85 players on their active roster.

The Colts released a wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waived offensive lineman Brandon Kemp, cornerback Alexander Myers and wide receiver Michael Young Jr.

Ford was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He signed with the Colts in July 2022.

Kemp was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State after the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. He signed with the Colts in April 2022.

Myers was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Houston after the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed with the Colts in January 2022.

Young Jr was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati by the Colts after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Colts are now at 86 players on the active roster but have a roster exemption for safety Marcel Dabo as he signed with the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Dabo will not count toward the active roster or practice squad limit for the next two years.

The Colts released offensive lineman Jason Spriggs last week.