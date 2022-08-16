 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts’ Quick Hits from Tuesday’s Training Camp Practice—As Mega-Strachan Returns

The Colts got a potential key reinforcement in their wide receiver corps starting on Tuesday.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: AUG 07 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts were back at it on Tuesday, following the team’s preseason opener this past weekend—with scrimmaging against the Detroit Lions beginning on Wednesday.

Without further ado, let’s get after it:

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Strachan Makes his Training Camp Debut

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Matt Ryan ‘Goes Deep’

NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Julian Blackmon Pick (*with a Kenny Moore II assist)

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Michael Pittman Jr. Puts a Veteran Stalwart ‘On Skates’

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Injury Update

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...