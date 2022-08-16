Colts’ Quick Hits from Tuesday’s Training Camp Practice—As Mega-Strachan Returns

The Indianapolis Colts were back at it on Tuesday, following the team’s preseason opener this past weekend—with scrimmaging against the Detroit Lions beginning on Wednesday.

Mike Strachan Makes his Training Camp Debut

Colts WR Mike Strachan is getting a fair number of reps today in his first practice since coming off the PUP list. Has two catches in 11 on 11 already. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 16, 2022

Mike Strachan appears to be doing full week. He’s participated in every drill so far. Just caught a screen from Nick Foles in 11-on-11. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2022

70-minute practice complete.



Matt Ryan 7-of-9 in team work. No full pads. Mike Strachan with a couple of grabs with the second team.



Some real fun coming the next two days. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 16, 2022

Matt Ryan ‘Goes Deep’

— On the very next play, Ryan drilled Hines down the sideline on another deep one.

— Parris Campbell was back and full-go today

— Nick Cross had another great PBU

— Highlight play: Kenny Moore II with the tip on Pittman that led to a Blackmon INT — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 16, 2022

Julian Blackmon Pick (*with a Kenny Moore II assist)

Julian Blackmon again in the right spot at the right time. Ryan throws into coverage intended for Pittman. Tipped ball, picked by Blackmon.

Pittman follows with a fantastic route for a big gain. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 16, 2022

Kenny Moore II shot out of a cannon to go up and tip a pass for Michael Pittman Jr. that Julian Blackmon then laid out and picked off the ground. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2022

Michael Pittman Jr. Puts a Veteran Stalwart ‘On Skates’

Michael Pittman Jr. just put Stephon Gilmore on skates with a beautiful slant and go. Matt Ryan hits him for a deep gain. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 16, 2022

Michael Pittman Jr. and Stephon Gilmore are going at it today. Fun battles. Pittman just ran a gorgeous double move that put Gilmore on skates down the sideline. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 16, 2022

