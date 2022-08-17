Report: Colts’ Rookie Tight End Drew Ogletree To Miss 2022 Season After Suffering Torn ACL

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree will miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport.

Source: #Colts TE Drew Ogletree has torn his ACL. A promising season over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2022

“We’ll wait and see what the docs say,” Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters. (via NBC Sports) “It didn’t look good. Tough, tough guy, though. Just going up to him, he’s wanting to get himself off the sideline so the team can play. That’s a guy we want. We’re hoping for the best, but it looked like a pretty significant knee injury.”

A sixth-round selection in this year’s draft out of Youngstown State, Ogletree had ascended into a frequent playmaker for the Colts’ offense throughout much of training camp and had consistently earned time with the starting offense as well.

With Ogletree now out for the upcoming season, the Colts will look to their other tight ends, which include Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson and rookie Jelani Woods, to step in and make plays when it’s needed.