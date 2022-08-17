Colts’ Quick Hits from Wednesday’s Joint Training Camp Practice with the Lions

The Indianapolis Colts hosted a joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Week 2 preseason matchup between the two squads.
There were some key takeaways:
Michael Pittman Jr. Separates Himself; Things Later Gets Heated
Pittman the best player right now in 11v11. Beat Okudah for a 45 yd gain early, then took a screen for another first down. Colts running the offense thru him.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022
Beautiful start to 11-on-11 with Matt Ryan finding Michael Pittman over the middle.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022
Pittman ran away from top pick Jeff Okudah for a gain of at least 30-40.
MIchael Pittman was thrown to the ground after a deep catch … and didn’t like it. Him and Jeff Okudah just got into it for a bit (Quenton Nelson had a few words as well) before being separated. Gotta love camp skirmishes.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022
Matt Ryan Sharp in the Passing Game
Matt Ryan is dealin’ today.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022
10-12 today in team work, including TD throws on three of four snaps in red zone work (Pierce with an incredible corner grab, Pittman, Dulin in traffic).
Best day Ryan’s had in camp in my opinion.
Matt Ryan just hit Michael Pittman Jr. on a deep slant vs Lions Jeff Okudah. Pittman broke the tackle and went for a huge gain. Impeccably timed throw.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 17, 2022
Colts offense is killing this red zone period. Ryan has throw three TDs in three pass attempts so far.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 17, 2022
Matt Ryan is DROPPIN DIMES right now#PMSLive #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/2etV9Zt2eq— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 17, 2022
Rookie WR Alec Pierce Flashes—Has Big Play of Day
Alec Pierce with the play of the day. Appeared to be a PBU, but the rookie came down with the TD for Matt Ryan. #Colts— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2022
BIG A.P. pic.twitter.com/WbGDcyzYRm— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 17, 2022
Best day of camp for both Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce. Ryan was 10-12 with three TDs and no picks.— George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2022
Pierce had the highlight reel TD catch and another beautiful grab down the sideline. #Colts
Matt Ryan and pass catchers with 10 wins and 11 losses in the first 1-on-1 session.— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022
Alec Pierce was tremendous.
Colts Defense Held Its Own
Colts defense definitely presenting a better challenge to Lions offense. Indy decisively won during 7-on-7s. Much more even during full 11s.— Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 17, 2022
Trinity Benson and Amon-Ra with decent gains.
August 18, 2022
Rookie TE Andrew Ogletree Suffers Serious Knee Injury (*Since Been Confirmed as ACL Tear)
Colts rookie TE Drew Ogletree — who’s having a terrific camp — is limping off after a play here against the Lions. Looked like lower leg. Getting checked out by the trainers now.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022
Some Colts Players Held Out, As Still on the Mend
Guys who look like they’re not going against Detroit today: Keke Coutee, Will Redmond, Armani Watts, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, JoJo Domann, Dennis Kelly, Chris Williams— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 17, 2022
Loading comments...