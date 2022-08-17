Colts’ Quick Hits from Wednesday’s Joint Training Camp Practice with the Lions

The Indianapolis Colts hosted a joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Week 2 preseason matchup between the two squads.

There were some key takeaways:

Michael Pittman Jr. Separates Himself; Things Later Gets Heated

Pittman the best player right now in 11v11. Beat Okudah for a 45 yd gain early, then took a screen for another first down. Colts running the offense thru him. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022

Beautiful start to 11-on-11 with Matt Ryan finding Michael Pittman over the middle.



Pittman ran away from top pick Jeff Okudah for a gain of at least 30-40. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

MIchael Pittman was thrown to the ground after a deep catch … and didn’t like it. Him and Jeff Okudah just got into it for a bit (Quenton Nelson had a few words as well) before being separated. Gotta love camp skirmishes. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022

Matt Ryan Sharp in the Passing Game

Matt Ryan is dealin’ today.



10-12 today in team work, including TD throws on three of four snaps in red zone work (Pierce with an incredible corner grab, Pittman, Dulin in traffic).



Best day Ryan’s had in camp in my opinion. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022

Matt Ryan just hit Michael Pittman Jr. on a deep slant vs Lions Jeff Okudah. Pittman broke the tackle and went for a huge gain. Impeccably timed throw. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 17, 2022

Colts offense is killing this red zone period. Ryan has throw three TDs in three pass attempts so far. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 17, 2022

Rookie WR Alec Pierce Flashes—Has Big Play of Day

Alec Pierce with the play of the day. Appeared to be a PBU, but the rookie came down with the TD for Matt Ryan. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2022

Best day of camp for both Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce. Ryan was 10-12 with three TDs and no picks.

Pierce had the highlight reel TD catch and another beautiful grab down the sideline. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) August 17, 2022

Matt Ryan and pass catchers with 10 wins and 11 losses in the first 1-on-1 session.



Alec Pierce was tremendous. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 17, 2022

Colts Defense Held Its Own

Colts defense definitely presenting a better challenge to Lions offense. Indy decisively won during 7-on-7s. Much more even during full 11s.



Trinity Benson and Amon-Ra with decent gains. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 17, 2022

Rookie TE Andrew Ogletree Suffers Serious Knee Injury (*Since Been Confirmed as ACL Tear)

Colts rookie TE Drew Ogletree — who’s having a terrific camp — is limping off after a play here against the Lions. Looked like lower leg. Getting checked out by the trainers now. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 17, 2022

Some Colts Players Held Out, As Still on the Mend