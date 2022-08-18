Colts Place Promising Rookie TE Drew Ogletree on Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has placed promising rookie tight end Drew Ogletree on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Ogletree suffered the non-contact knee injury during Wednesday’s joint training camp practice against the Detroit Lions—and the fear of a season-ending injury was later confirmed by an MRI yesterday evening.

It’s a tough break for the 2022 6th round pick out of Youngstown State, who was having an impressive training camp for the Colts—and was quickly ascending the positional depth chart as it relates to garnering first-team playing time (although Indianapolis figures to deploy each tight end differently according to each’s best respective skill-set, to be fair).

Instead, the Colts will call for even more of an initial impact from HUGE-bodied rookie third round pick Jelani Woods (6’7”, 253 pounds), who’s shown flashes in camp, but is still raw in some facets at the position—as he’s developing. This may accelerate his learning curve.

The hope is that Ogletree will come back even stronger next offseason—and for what it’s worth, his spirits were high following the unfortunate injury news on Wednesday night, even supporting his teammates just a day later:

Everything happens for a reason. I appreciate all the love and prayers sent my way! Just another chapter to the book! — Tree (@DrewOgletree) August 18, 2022