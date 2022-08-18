Most of the Colts Starters Won’t Play in Week 2 of Preseason Against the Lions

According to head coach Frank Reich, most of the Indianapolis Colts starters will not play in the team’s Week 2 preseason game at home against the Detroit Lions (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

Frank Reich's game plan vs. Lions Saturday at LOS: 'Most of the 1s won't play. There might be one or two exceptions to that to where we think we need to because of depth and how many guys have to play. But for the most part the 1s will not play.' — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 18, 2022

It doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as the vast majority of NFL teams will rest their starters in Week 2 of preseason—with the preseason finale still next weekend.

For the Colts, my calculated guess would be that some of the younger players who could use the snaps for experience might still start such as Danny Pinter along the offensive line or Nick Cross at safety, but it’ll be largely second-teamers kicking things off for Indianapolis—with third and fourth team players closing it out.

Specifically, Reich did shed some extra light on how the quarterback reps may shake out against the Lions on Saturday afternoon:

Matt Ryan obviously won't play vs. Lions. Reich said Nick Foles probably will play about a quarter, then Sam Ehlinger for a quarter, quarter-and-a-half. Jack Coan finishes us. https://t.co/25P50A3QfT — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) August 18, 2022

It’s still an opportunity for the Colts’ rookies and younger players (who aren’t starters) to get meaningful reps—while the fringe 53-man roster players for Indianapolis can stake their claim to stick or perhaps audition for other NFL teams, if things don’t ultimately work out here.