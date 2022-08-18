 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Most of the Colts Starters Won’t Play in Week 2 of Preseason Against the Lions

The Colts unsurprisingly will sit the vast majority of their starters in Saturday afternoon’s exhibition showdown versus Detroit.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

According to head coach Frank Reich, most of the Indianapolis Colts starters will not play in the team’s Week 2 preseason game at home against the Detroit Lions (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

It doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise, as the vast majority of NFL teams will rest their starters in Week 2 of preseason—with the preseason finale still next weekend.

For the Colts, my calculated guess would be that some of the younger players who could use the snaps for experience might still start such as Danny Pinter along the offensive line or Nick Cross at safety, but it’ll be largely second-teamers kicking things off for Indianapolis—with third and fourth team players closing it out.

Specifically, Reich did shed some extra light on how the quarterback reps may shake out against the Lions on Saturday afternoon:

It’s still an opportunity for the Colts’ rookies and younger players (who aren’t starters) to get meaningful reps—while the fringe 53-man roster players for Indianapolis can stake their claim to stick or perhaps audition for other NFL teams, if things don’t ultimately work out here.

