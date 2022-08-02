 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Work Out Eight Players on Monday—Including At WR and Along O-Line

The Colts continue to try to uncover potential diamonds in the rough as extra training camp depth and competition.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Texans at Cowboys Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts were active on Monday, as the team worked out eight new players:

Highlighting the group is former Tennessee Titans’ 2017 3rd round wideout Taywan Taylor, who also had NFL stints with the Cleveland Browns (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2021), before recently joining the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers.

The 5’11”, 205 pound wideout has 53 career receptions for 697 receiving yards (13.2 ypr. avg.) and 2 touchdown receptions during 35 career games (10 starts).

The Colts added a pair of wide receivers, Isaiah Ford and John Hurst, after workouts last week for training camp, but by still bringing in a number of players at the same position in the latest batch of tryouts (Chris Blair, Johnnie Dixon, and D.J. Montgomery as well)—it appears they’re not quite done attempting to churn out the bottom of their receiving corps.

It also appears that the Colts are kicking the tires on extra offensive line depth as well (i.e, Darius Harper, Alex Mollette, Denzel Okafor, and Willie Wright).

