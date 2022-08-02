Colts Re-Sign Center Alex Mollette; Place WR John Hurst, OT Carter O’Donnell on IR

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has re-signed undrafted free agent rookie center Alex Mollette and placed both wide receiver John Hurst and offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell on injured reserve in corresponding roster moves.

Mollette was one of eight players that worked out for the Colts on Monday.

Per Colts.com:

Mollette, 6-2, 300 pounds, re-joins the Colts after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (46 starts) at Marshall (2016-21) and earned starts at center, left guard and right guard. Mollette was a two-time Conference USA All-Conference selection (First Team in 2021 and Second Team in 2020) and was named to the 2016-17 C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

He should provide additional interior offensive line depth and another player to provide training camp practice reps.

With training camp kicking off last week, this is the time of year where injuries can start racking up again—after weeks of football inactivity. So far, the Colts have avoided any critical injuries, but we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed until preseason ends in late August.