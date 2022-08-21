Colts Podcast: Takeaways from the 2nd preseason game against the Lions

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner - seriously, we’re not even a month away now - the evaluation of the Colts roster is going into overdrive. While we didn’t see many starters in this second preseason game, we did see quite a few guys who will be on the roster and more importantly, guys who are competing for some of those last spots on the roster.

Ignore the 27-26 score against the Lions. This game is all about who stood out and the general trends from the game. We discuss this on the latest podcast. Topics include:

The performances of wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan and how a tight end injury could be a deciding factor in determining where these guys land

The impressive preseason Sam Ehlinger is having thus far and why it doesn’t make him the better backup QB but it does create roster questions

The performance of the offensive line and defensive line and why depth at these positions may need to be addressed before the season begins

The running back position and how underwhelming the group looks right now after the top 3 guys

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

