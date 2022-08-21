Colts Podcast: Takeaways from the 2nd preseason game against the Lions

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner - seriously, we’re not even a month away now - the evaluation of the Colts roster is going into overdrive. While we didn’t see many starters in this second preseason game, we did see quite a few guys who will be on the roster and more importantly, guys who are competing for some of those last spots on the roster.
Ignore the 27-26 score against the Lions. This game is all about who stood out and the general trends from the game. We discuss this on the latest podcast. Topics include:
- The performances of wide receivers Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan and how a tight end injury could be a deciding factor in determining where these guys land
- The impressive preseason Sam Ehlinger is having thus far and why it doesn’t make him the better backup QB but it does create roster questions
- The performance of the offensive line and defensive line and why depth at these positions may need to be addressed before the season begins
- The running back position and how underwhelming the group looks right now after the top 3 guys
As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:
If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:
Loading comments...