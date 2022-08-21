Colts Starters To Play Up to a Half in Third Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay

You can expect to see the Indianapolis Colts’ starters out there for part of the team’s final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke with local media members on Sunday and confirmed that their starters will play for up to a half, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Colts coach Frank Reich reiterates that his starters will play up to a half in Saturday’s preseason finale vs Tampa Bay. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 21, 2022

It would make sense that Indianapolis’ starters will see significant in-game action against the Bucs, especially when you consider their different approach to this preseason and with no joint practices taking place this week.

The only starter who won’t play is All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor, who Reich said wouldn’t see any preseason action, leaving Nyheim Hines to take on the majority of carries. Perhaps Philip Lindsay, who’s had some nice moments at times this preseason when called upon, will see some playing time when Hines is off the field.

Each NFL team has its own approach to the preseason, and the Colts have centered their focus on making sure the team can get off to a much faster start in 2022 than they have in previous seasons.

Indy has gotten off to slower starts in the Reich era — including starting 1-5 in 2018 and 1-4 in 2021 — and the goal is to be as prepared as possible for their Week 1 matchup on the road against the Houston Texans.

Ultimately, the Colts are hoping their different approach to the preseason will not only allow new players to settle in and feel more comfortable but also increase confidence and rapport going into the regular season.