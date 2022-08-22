The Coltist Episode 31

From today and every Monday through the end of the 2022 Indianapolis Colts season, you’ll get a fresh video podcast episode of The Coltist, a two-man podcast featuring yours truly, Jared Malott and my good friend Mateo Caliz. Please, subscribe to my YouTube channel and share our podcast with your fellow Colts fans! What’s unique about our podcast is there are no ads, no ad reads and the perspective we’re coming to you from is that Mateo lives in Argentina and I’m here in Indianapolis. We’re able to record a Zoom call from opposite hemispheres and bring it to you with video! Isn’t that exciting!? No? Oh.

