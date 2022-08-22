Colts OG Quenton Nelson Ranked #28 in the ‘NFL Top 100’

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson was recently ranked #28th overall on the ‘NFL Top 100’—as voted on by his NFL player peers, as part of the much anticipated annual ranking released by NFL Network:

Despite a season that was somewhat limited by injuries, Nelson actually ascended a few spots from last year’s ranking when he was #33rd overall. He joins Colts teammates Kenny Moore II (82nd overall) and DeForest Buckner (66th overall)—with NFL All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Jonathan Taylor likely soon to join them.

As for Nelson, he’s been a 4x NFL All-Pro in all four of his prior seasons with the Colts, starting 61 games during that same span. Nelson started 13 games for the Colts last season and while he was limited by a myriad of injuries, he still played at a Pro Bowl caliber level.

The prized pending 2023 free agent is one of the ‘Cornerstone Colts’—as consistently one of the franchise’s best players, as well as at his position league-wide, where he’s top notch (which explains the #28 overall ranking).

He’s an elite guard and a lead-by-example star in the Colts locker room. He’s been the catalyst for a much improved Indy offensive line in recent seasons, and he’s a tone-setter for the rest of the team.

If fully healthy, Nelson figures to regain his prior NFL First-Team All-Pro peak again, although earning NFL 2nd-Team honors in 2021 is nothing to sneeze at. Entering a contract year, he should be very motivated to put on his best career tape during the 2022 campaign.

As it stands, Nelson is clearly paving a clear path to Canton, Ohio, much like the athletic road grader has consistently ‘moved mountains’ for last year’s rushing king Jonathan Taylor.