Colts Announce Second Round of Roster Cuts

The Indianapolis Colts today announced their second round of roster cuts. Teams had until 4pm New York time to reduce roster size to 80 players on their active roster.

The Colts waived wide receiver DJ Montgomery, defensive tackle Caeveon Patton, center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell.

Montgomery was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Austin Paey College after the 2019 NFL Draft. The Colts signed Montgomery as a free agent earlier this month.

Patton was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Texas State after the 2022 NFL draft. He participated in the Colts mini-camp on a tryout basis before being later signed.

Mollette was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Verdell was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon after the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Colts are now at 81 players on the active roster but have a roster exemption for safety Marcel Dabo as he signed with the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Dabo will not count toward the active roster or practice squad limit for the next two years.