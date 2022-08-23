Colts’ Rookie Safety Nick Cross Earns A- Grade for Week 2 Preseason Performance Against Lions

According to NFL writer Chad Reuter, Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Nick Cross earned a grade of an A- after a solid performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the preseason.

Cross has stood out since he first stepped on the field at Grand Park for training camp just a few weeks ago, and he’s now put together solid performances in back-to-back games against the Bills and Lions.

The third-round pick out of Maryland had two tackles against Detroit Saturday and played well in coverage, too.

Cross’ coverage skills really showed when he and knocked away a pass on a key third-down, which forced the Lions to settle for an early field goal.

Through two preseason games, Cross has posted a grade of 90.8 in coverage on the Pro Football Focus scale, which leads all safeties across the league.

The rookie’s instincts have been on full display over the last two games, and it appears he’s acclimating to the NFL rather quickly.

It’s early but based on the way Cross has played through camp and over the last two games, the Colts defense could have another rising star on their hands.