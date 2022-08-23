Colts Punter Rigoberto Sanchez Suffers Potential Season-Ending Achilles Injury

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered a potential season-ending achilles injury during Tuesday’s practice—as the team ‘braces for bad news’ regarding a possible tear:

#Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles in practice today, sources say. Further testing to come but the team is bracing for bad news here. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 23, 2022

The 6th-year pro has become one of the better punters in football since being signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017—and also handles kickoff and holding duties for Indianapolis.

There should be a handful of starting caliber punters that could be available as final 53-man roster cuts start coming in—including recently, former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack hitting the waiver wire.

It’ll be interesting to see who the Colts elect to bring in for what will most likely be for the season. The hope is that Sanchez can make a full recovery and resume his special teams duties just ahead of the 2023 campaign.

We’ll be hoping for the best—along with Colts all-time great T.Y. Hilton and the greatest punter in franchise history Pat McAfee:

No. No. No. No. No. No. I pray u ok @Rigojio88 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) August 23, 2022