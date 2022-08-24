Colts Injury Update: Kwity Paye Reportedly Left Wednesday’s Practice with a Bone Bruise

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye suffered a bone bruise to his left leg and avoided a more serious injury—as he was forced to leave Wednesday’s practice:
Regarding today’s knee injury sustained by Colts 2021 first rd pick Kwity Paye, my understanding is he has a bone bruise and should be fine. Crisis averted.— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 25, 2022
The 2nd-year edge went down in team practice and walked gingerly off with trainers and later returned with his knee wrapped.
The Colts recently lost their starting punter Rigoberto Sanchez to a season-ending Achilles injury, so it was a positive break to receive encouraging news on Paye.
Last year’s first round pick has been a popular offseason pick to have a breakout sophomore campaign with the Colts—fresh off a season in which he had 32 tackles (16 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, a forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and a pass defensed during 15 starts in 2021.
Paye should certainly have his fair share of one-one-one pass rushing opportunities playing alongside both DeForest Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue. If he continues to develop with his speed, power, and athleticism, he could be a consistent impact pass rusher for the Colts.
Now, if the Colts can just get through the remaining practice and this weekend’s preseason finale without any more scares or significant injuries.
