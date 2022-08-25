Colts Announce Signing of Punter Matt Haack; Waive Kicker Jake Verity

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack, who replaces starter Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles) presumably for the season.

The team also announced that it waived kicker Jake Verity in a corresponding roster move.

Haack, left-footed, was recently released by the Bills and should be a starting caliber NFL punter to get the Colts through the season until Sanchez returns ahead of 2023.

In the wake of some tough news regarding Sanchez—who the hope is will make a full recovery, the Colts were fairly fortunate that Haack was readily available timing-wise.

Haack likely will assume Sanchez’s vacant kickoff and holding duties as well.

Meanwhile, Verity was brought in as training camp competition for incumbent starting kicker Rodrigo “Hot Rod” Blankenship. The former 2021 undrafted free agent out of East Carolina, who was originally signed by the Baltimore Ravens, kept things close in the beginning of training camp, but Hot Rod really distanced himself in recent weeks. Verity just wasn’t consistent enough to keep the competition close as of late.

As it stands, the Colts’ special teams legs for the 2022 campaign will be Haack and Blankenship—health once again permitting.