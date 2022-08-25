 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts to Play Starters Most of First Half vs. Bucs; Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, and Kwity Paye to Sit

The Colts will expectedly sit out a few prominent starters in the team’s preseason finale—but most starters will play.

By Luke Schultheis
Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

According to head coach Frank Reich, as noted earlier in the week, the majority of the Indianapolis Colts starters will play in the team’s preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Saturday night (7:30 PM EST).

However, top running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will understandably sit, while second-year starting defensive end Kwity Paye (bone bruise) will be held out as well (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

It features a showdown between veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Tom Brady and will likely be the last time the Colts’ longtime arch-nemesis laces them up in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The key for the Colts will be building some passing game rhythm, solidifying the starting offensive line play, and most importantly, avoiding injuries.

It will be a good opportunity for some of the Colts younger players such as Danny Pinter, Nick Cross, Alec Pierce, Jelani Woods, Bernhard Raimann, etc. to gain more valuable reps in a game day setting.

