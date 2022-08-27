Colts Safety Armani Watts to Miss Entire 2022 Season with Ankle Injury

According to head coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts will miss the entire 2022 season following a significant ankle injury suffered during Saturday night’s preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):

Colts safety Armani Watts is done for the year after tonight’s ankle injury, per Frank Reich. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 28, 2022

Watts, who was signed earlier this offseason to be a key special teams contributor and reserve safety on a 1-year $1.19M deal, was injured on the game’s opening kickoff and did not return.

Prior to the season-ending ankle injury, it’s a fair question of whether Watts was on the roster bubble with the Colts and was even going to make the 53-man squad—especially with rookie safety Rodney Thomas II having played well in training camp and preseason.

As it stands, Watts will miss the entirety of the 2022 season for Indianapolis, entering a consecutive contract year.