Colts Podcast: Takeaways from the 3rd preseason game against the Bucs

The NFL 2022 preseason has come and gone and we’re now just two weeks away from the first real game of the season, when the Colts travel to Houston to take on the Texans in week 1. However, before we dive into the regular season, we’re going to take stock of what we saw in the last game of the preseason and what implications it has going forward.

Topics on the podcast include:

How the starting offense - minus key players like Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Ryan Kelly - looked going against a stout Tampa Bay defense

Whether or not a wide receiver not named Michael Pittman Jr. stood out in this game

The state of the depth on the offensive line and why it may be just fine

The first team defense and why they may have performed better than people thought

Which players have carved out a potential spot on the 53-man roster

So much more

As always, you can find the podcast wherever fine podcasts are available or you can listen below:

If you aren’t yet subscribed, now would be a good time to do so: Click the link on your platform of choice to subscribe:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher