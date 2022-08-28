Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Debuts at #5 in the ‘NFL Top 100’

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor debuted in the ‘NFL Top 100,’ and boy, did the Horseshoe’s franchise workhorse arrive with a bang—coming in at the 5th overall spot:

The seventh running back voted to the final five since the #NFLTop100 debuted. ‍



: NFLN pic.twitter.com/GlNUYBV2py — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 29, 2022

Taylor was the NFL Top 100’s highest ranked running back, besting the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry who finished at the 12th overall spot. Taylor joins teammates Kenny Moore II (#82), DeForest Buckner (#66), Quenton Nelson (#28), and Darius Leonard (#18) to close out the NFL Top 100 for the Colts this offseason.

For Indianapolis, the NFL’s reigning triple crown rushing king led the league in total carries (332), rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18), as well as averaged a robust 5.5 yards per carry despite the heavy, heavy workload in 2021. Taylor was an NFL First-Team All-Pro.

He was also a legitimate candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year (and at one point, NFL MVP) before the Colts’ late season collapse—through no fault of Taylor’s own high level play.

At a rock solid 5’10”, 226 pounds, with power and speed—featuring a 4.39 forty time, and only 23 years old, Taylor is the complete package at running back right now. He has the vision, patience, burst, moves, and even wiggle to be an elite NFL rusher for years to come.

It’s pretty incredible that a back that big can run that fast, as Taylor often hit the highest speeds of any ball carrier last season—simply outrunning opponents downfield in the process.

The safe bet is that Taylor will be a mainstay on the ‘NFL Top 100’ for the foreseeable future, as well as continue to be the league’s consensus best running back—as voted upon by his colleagues, the league’s players.