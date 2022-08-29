The Coltist #32 AKA the Julian Blackmon Episode

There was a guest on the podcast last night with Stampede Blue’s own social media manager Elliot Denton-Singh joining Mateo and Jared for a 2022-2023 regular season preview in which all three of us are wildly optimistic about this team, declaring them 13-4 across the board. It would be remarkable if it happens, but isn’t very likely. We all agreed the 11-12 wins is far more likely. Here’s to high hopes!