Indianapolis Colts 2022 Final Roster Cut Tracker

NFL final roster cut downs are upon us. The Indianapolis Colts, like the rest of the league, must cut their roster from 80 down to 53 before 4PM EST on Tuesday August 30th, 2022. We will update this story as new announcements come in. Also, follow the Twitter tracker.

The Colts have a roster exemption for safety Marcel Dabo, as he signed with the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Dabo will not count toward the active roster or practice squad limit for the next two years.

QB Jack Coan