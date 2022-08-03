 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Sign WR D.J. Montgomery as Additional Training Camp Depth

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Eagles at Jets Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of wide receiver D.J. Montgomery on Wednesday, having just worked out the young wideout a few days ago.

The team had an open roster spot after placing fellow wide receiver John Hurst on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The listed 6’1”, 201 pound wideout is a former 2019 undrafted free agent out of Austin Peay and has spent time with both the Cleveland Browns (2019) and New York Jets (2020-21). He has 3 career catches for 36 receiving yards (12.0 ypr. avg.)—all with the Jets last year in three games.

While he’s a longshot to make the team’s final 53-man roster, with an already crowded Colts receiving corps near the bottom of the unit, Montgomery should provide additional training camp depth during the interim period for Indianapolis.

