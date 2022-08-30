Report: Colts Release Veteran Running Back Phillip Lindsay

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts made a bit of a surprise cut on Tuesday morning, releasing veteran running back Phillip Lindsay:

The #Colts have released RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

Lindsay had been signed to a 1-year, $1.135M deal by the Colts earlier this offseason.

The 28 year old running back, who was previously a Pro Bowler and 2x 1,000+ yard rusher with the Denver Broncos, had been the Colts primary third running back throughout training camp and preseason. He was rightfully behind both Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines on Indianapolis’ depth chart, but ran pretty well when given the opportunity.

However, his lack of ability to play on special teams likely hurt his 53-man roster chances.

It looks like the Colts may have preferred backup running back Deon Jackson or maybe even Ty’son Williams’ ability to make special teams contributions. The Colts also reportedly released rookie running back D’Vonte Price on Tuesday morning.

We’ll have to see if the veteran Lindsay latches on elsewhere.